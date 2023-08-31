Transfer Deadline Day: Al Ittihad eye record deal for Liverpool's Salah

With Mohamed Salah's being linked to Al Ittihad, Don Hutchison answers the question if Salah can be replaced. (2:02)

The summer transfer window closes on Friday in Europe, with the Premier League deadline at 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Al Ittihad eye Premier League record deal for Salah

Al Ittihad will test Liverpool's resolve to keep forward Mohamed Salah with the Saudi club willing to make an approach worth £150 million, according to The Telegraph.

The report reveals that whilst Al Ittihad are prepared to submit a substantial offer, which would be a Premier League record, Liverpool's unwillingness to strike a deal has made the move difficult.

It is reported that Liverpool are not willing to part ways with the 31-year-old, especially so late in the transfer window, which would make securing a replacement difficult for the Jurgen Klopp's side.

Salah remained impressive for the Reds last season in what was a disappointing campaign for the Merseyside club, netting 19 goals and 12 assists in league play.

Liverpool have seen three of their players from last season make the switch to Saudi Arabia this summer, with the midfield duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joining Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad, respectively, and Roberto Firmino joining Al-Ahil following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Ittihad are also eyeing defender Sergio Ramos in an attempt to secure a deal with the ex-Real Madrid and PSG defender, per Rudy Galetti. The report states that the 37-year-old previously informed the Saudi outfit that his priority was a move to Galatasaray, but Al Ittihad are preparing to make a huge proposal for the Spanish star.

- Manchester United look set to miss out on Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, reports Calciomercato. With Luke Shaw set for a spell on the sidelines with injury, the Red Devils have been eager to secure a new left-back before the transfer window closes, and had reportedly identified Alonso as an ideal fit. However, the report indicates that the 32-year-old is not interested in the move. United look to have turned their attention elsewhere, with sources telling ESPN that Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilón looks set to make a season-long loan switch to Old Trafford.

- Fulham are looking to strike a deal for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as they search for João Palhinha's replacement, per Fabrizio Romano. Palhinha is set for a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich but the Cottagers are keen to secure a replacement for 28-year-old before sanctioning the departure. Fulham have made contact with Spurs but face tough negotiation with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

- Bayern Munich are back in the race for Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap after seeing a deal for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah collapse, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The report states that Bayern are in contact with Southampton as they try to strike a deal with the English club, however, they face stiff competition from rivals Borussia Dortmund, who have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old in recent weeks.

- Atletico Madrid forward João Félix remains keen to secure a move to Barcelona, however Atleti will demand a fee for the loan deal, according Sport. The report states that despite Felix's eagerness to make the switch to the Nou Camp, Barcelona do not view the deal as a necessity, leaving Los Colchoneros in a difficult situation. The LaLiga club have wanted to offload the Portuguese forward all summer, however, they may be forced to drop the loan fee to tempt Barcelona into the deal.