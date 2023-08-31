Jeff Carlisle reflects on the notable additions and absences to the USMNT roster heading into the September international window. (1:17)

United States defender Sam Rogers, who made his first international appearance for the national team earlier this year, has moved from Rosenborg SK to fellow Norwegian top-flight side Lillestrom SK, the club announced on Thursday.

According to a source with knowledge of the move, the transfer fee is $750,000 which could rise to $1 million if certain milestones are met. Rogers' new deal runs through 2026.

The move to Lillestrom marks the third Norwegian club that the 24-year-old has played for. He joined HamKam on loan from USL Championship side OKC Energy in 2021, and after helping the club get promoted to the Norwegian top flight, he followed manager Kjetil Rekdal to Rosenborg in 2022.

Over the course of two seasons, Rogers made 41 league and cup appearances for Rosenborg, scoring six goals.

A native of Seattle, Wash., Rogers is a product of the Seattle Sounders academy, and started his professional career with the team's reserve side, the Tacoma Defiance, in the USL Championship.

From 2017-20, he made a total of 64 league and cup appearances scoring three goals. In 2017, Rogers made two appearances for the Sounders' first team in the U.S. Open Cup.

Rogers made his lone appearance for the U.S. last January in a 0-0 draw with Colombia.