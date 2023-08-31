Dale Johnson explains how the Premier League could have 5 team in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League due to new qualification rules. (2:08)

Manchester United have been drawn against Bayern Munich in this season's Champions League group stage, while Paris Saint-Germain will be forced to navigate what looks to be the toughest group in the competition.

United return to the Champions League after missing out last season and were drawn in Group A alongside Bayern, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Bayern and United are familiar foes in the Champions League, most notably competing in the 1999 final when Sir Alex Ferguson's United famously completed the Treble. The fixture will also mark Harry Kane's return to England after he left Tottenham to join Bayern earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Group F sees PSG needing to overcome Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United as they still seek their first Champions League title.

Holders Manchester City will be heavily favoured to reach the knockout stages after drawing RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys in Group G -- City knocked out Leipzig at the round-of-16 stage last season and signed their star defender Joško Gvardiol this summer.

Real Madrid are bidding to add to their record 14 European Cup titles but must first see their way through Group C against Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have failed to reach the knockout stages in the last two seasons and will hope they can overcome FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H.

Arsenal are also making their return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017 and have so far managed to avoid the continent's heavyweights, being drawn to face Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and Lens in Group B.

Thursday's draw, held in Monaco, is the final time a group-stage draw will take place, with UEFA expanding the competition next season to a 36-team format that includes one league table.

The group stage will begin on Sept. 19-20 and end on Dec. 12-13. The knockout stages will begin in February.

This season's final will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, on June 1.

Full UCL group-stage draw:

GROUP A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens

GROUP C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H: Barcelona, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp