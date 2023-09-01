Mark Ogden breaks down every Champions League group after a draw that brings Bayern's Harry Kane back to England to face Manchester United. (2:38)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is set to move to Old Trafford on loan with the agreement including an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United were only able to make a move for Amrabat, 27, after agreeing Dean Henderson's move to Crystal Palace. Henderson joined Palace on Thursday in a deal which could rise to £20 million ($25.4m).

Meanwhile, left-back Sergio Reguilon is set to be available to face Arsenal on Sunday. He passed a medical on Thursday night and trained with United on Friday morning.

The 26-year-old has joined on loan from Tottenham as cover for injured pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Rasmus Højlund could make his debut against Arsenal after coming through his first week of training with the first team. The £72m striker is set to be part of the squad at the Emirates and speaking at his news conference on Friday, manager Erik ten Hag said the 20-year-old is fit enough to start if needed.

"He had a good training week and there is final training tomorrow [Saturday]," Ten Hag said.

"He's doing well and he will be available. I think for every player there is a big spotlight. At United you have to perform, every position, every player

"I think we have done good business, we constructed a strong squad and we are ready for the fight."