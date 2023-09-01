Mark Ogden breaks down every Champions League group after a draw that brings Bayern's Harry Kane back to England to face Manchester United. (2:38)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, the club announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth £4.2 million ($5.3m). He has signed a contract until 2027 with the option of another year.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Altay Bayindir arrives at Man United as backup to summer arrival André Onana. Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Bayindir, who has been capped five times by Turkey, will arrive as backup to first choice André Onana, who signed from Inter Milan earlier this summer.

Dean Henderson was named on the bench for the first three games of the season but on Thursday he joined Crystal Palace in a deal which could rise to £20m.

Tom Heaton will also be part of Erik ten Hag's squad this season but the 37-year-old is injured.