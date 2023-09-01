Craig Burley gives his thoughts on Tottenham's exit from the Carabao Cup in the second round. (1:06)

Tottenham are targeting at least three deadline day signings as they attempt to progress deals for Brennan Johnson, Conor Gallagher and Lloyd Kelly, sources have told ESPN.

Talks over Nottingham Forest winger Johnson are furthest advanced with the two clubs nearing an agreement in the region of £45m ($57m) to £50m ($63m), including bonuses.

The 22-year-old is expected to be given permission to travel to London to undergo a medical with confidence growing a deal can be completed before the 11 p.m. (6 p.m. ET) deadline.

There is less certainty around moves for Gallagher and Kelly. Chelsea rejected a £40m bid from West Ham for Gallagher in July, and it is unclear whether they would allow him to depart this late in the window.

The midfielder has started all four matches this season under Mauricio Pochettino and was named captain in Wednesday's EFL Cup second-round win over AFC Wimbledon. Sources have told ESPN that Gallagher, who has two years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, is valued in the region of £50m.

And in a frantic finale to the window, Spurs are also looking to strengthen at centre-back after having a £20m bid rejected by Bournemouth for Kelly. It remains to be seen whether Spurs return with an improved offer on a busy day as the club are also seeking to offload Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez, Japhet Tanganga and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.