Mark Ogden says Liverpool rejected £150 million for Mohamed Salah from Al Ittihad but it's "unlikely" they will be able to keep their Egyptian star in the next transfer windows. (2:14)

Liverpool have rejected an offer worth up to £150 million ($190m) for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, sources have told ESPN.

Salah, 31, has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi champions in recent weeks, despite the insistence of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that the player would not be allowed to leave Anfield.

But while Liverpool had said they were aware of Al Ittihad's interest in the Egypt international, no formal offer had been lodged to sign the former Chelsea and AS Roma forward.

Al Ittihad finally made their move on Friday morning, offering an initial £100m for Salah with additional incentives making it worth an eventual £150m to Liverpool.

But sources have told ESPN that the offer for Salah has been rejected and that the matter is closed, with a Liverpool source telling ESPN, "the player is not for sale."

Al Ittihad had been keen to pair Salah with Karim Benzema, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, who joined the Jeddah-based club from Real Madrid as a free agent earlier this summer.

Salah would also have linked up with former Liverpool teammate Fabinho, who left Anfield for Al Ittihad during this transfer window, but Liverpool have ruled out any prospect of a deal being struck.

Liverpool manager Klopp said earlier on Friday that he remains concerned of the threat posed by Saudi Arabian clubs, however, due to their transfer window remaining open until mid-September.

Salah, who is under contract at Liverpool until June 2025, has yet to comment on the interest from Al Ittihad.