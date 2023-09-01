Mark Ogden breaks down every Champions League group after a draw that brings Bayern's Harry Kane back to England to face Manchester United. (2:38)

Manchester United have completed the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilón on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham, the club announced on Friday.

United were in the market for left-back cover after learning that Luke Shaw faces several weeks out with a thigh injury, while backup option Tyrell Malacia is also on the sidelines.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

He passed a medical on Thursday night, trained with United on Friday morning and will be available to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

"In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down," Reguilón said in a statement.

Reguilón becomes the second arrival at United on Friday ahead of the transfer deadline, alongside Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who joined from Fenerbahce.

"Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success," he added.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

United's transfer activity is not done yet, either, with the club working on a deal to bring in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan with an obligation to make it a permanent deal, sources have told ESPN.

Sources have told ESPN that United were only able to make a move for Amrabat, 27, after agreeing Dean Henderson's move to Crystal Palace. Henderson joined Palace on Thursday in a deal which could rise to £20 million ($25.4m).