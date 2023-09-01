Carlo Ancelotti dismisses a question asking the Real Madrid manager if he'd take a pay cut in order to get PSG star Kylian Mbappe. (0:21)

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of France striker Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, the clubs confirmed on Friday.

After weeks of negotiations, the clubs reached an agreement on transfer deadline day for a fee of €95 million ($102.6m), including add-ons, Eintracht said.

Kolo Muani joins PSG following the departures this summer of star forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar to Inter Miami and Al Hilal, respectively.

The move comes after Eintracht said that Kolo Muani refused to train with the club earlier this week as he looked to push through a transfer to the French champions.

Randal Kolo Muani is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for PSG after a single season at the Bundesliga club. Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

After joining Eintracht from Nantes, Kolo Muani impressed last season with 23 goals in 46 matches overall and started this campaign with three goals in four games.

The 24-year-old -- who has scored one goal in nine games for France -- will be reunited at PSG with France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

All three were part of the France squad that reached the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they lost to Argentina on penalties. Kolo Muani scored in France's semifinal win over Morocco.