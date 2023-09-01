Mason Greenwood has joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United, the clubs have confirmed.

Greenwood will spend the season with the LaLiga side after United decided to cut ties with the forward following a six-month investigation into his conduct. A criminal case against the 21-year-old following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape and assault was discontinued in February

Sources have told ESPN that the agreement with Getafe does not include a loan fee. According to sources, the Spanish side are making a "small contribution" towards his wages but United will continue to pay the majority of his salary.

Greenwood has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but is not expected to play for the club again.

A United statement issued on Friday read: "Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe CF on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

"The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for United after making his debut as a teenager in 2019. He has not played a competitive game since January 2022 and has been training alone in his preparation for his return to football.