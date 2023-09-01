Mexico winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona has left LaLiga's Sevilla and ended his 10-year run in Europe after rejoining Liga MX's Monterrey, both clubs announced on Friday.

According to EFE, the deal for Corona is a three-year contract with Monterrey, who paid around €3.5 million to Sevilla for the 'El Tri' player.

After time abroad with Sevilla, FC Porto and FC Twente since 2013, the 30-year-old has returned to a Monterrey side that provided him with his professional debut in 2010.

As part of a Rayados squad that claimed a Liga MX championship in the 2010 Apertura and three consecutive CONCACAF Champions League titles in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13, the pacey winger quickly made a name for himself and shortly was called to the Mexico national team.

In the Old Continent, Corona earned: Best XI selection for the 2014-2015 Eredivisie season, three Primeira Liga titles, two Taça de Portugal championships, two Portuguese Super Cups, MVP selection for the 2019-2020 season, and a Europa League trophy in 2022.

During his time with Sevilla, Corona suffered a lengthy injury last summer after fracturing his fibula, thereby ruling him out of the 2022 World Cup for Mexico. The winger eventually returned to play for his club in May of 2023.

Elsewhere in Mexican transfers in LaLiga on Friday, El Tri central defender César Montes joined the top flight's Almeria from second division Espanyol, the clubs announced.

ESPN's Moises Llorens reported that Almeria paid between €12m and 14m for the 26-year-old.

Hirving Lozano, another Mexico international forward, was also on the move in the last day of the transfer window in European big leagues. PSV Eindhoven have announced the signing of "Chucky" from Napoli and his return to the Eredivisie team where he played between 2017 and 2019.