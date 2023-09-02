The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Free agent Sergio Ramos attracts interest from Saudi Arabia, Turkey

Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad is speeding up their efforts to sign free agent centre-back Sergio Ramos, as has been reported by Foot Mercato.

The 37-year-old most recently played for Paris Saint-Germain, playing his farewell match in June, but he has been without a club since his contract with the Ligue 1 champions expired at the beginning of July. He first joined PSG from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Al Ittihad's urgency in signing Ramos is due to them being unable to sign Luiz Felipe from Real Betis.

Now, Ramos will need to travel to Saudi Arabia in the next week in order to negotiate a deal and finalise the transfer before he would complete a medical with the club. Al Ittihad have already signed a slew of other big name players from top clubs this summer, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Fabinho and Jota.

Besiktas are also interested in Ramos, although they want an answer from the Spaniard by Sept. 4 having offered him €8 million net on a two-year contract. They are competing against fellow Turkish club Galatasaray for his signature. Galatasaray offered around €6 million in an effort to bring in the defender.

The addition of Ramos would be another boon for the Saudi Pro League as it pushes to gain legitimacy in global football -- he has won a World Cup, two European Championships, four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, five LaLiga titles, two Ligue 1 trophies and more.

Sergio Ramos played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on June 3, 2023 in Paris. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur could terminate Hugo Lloris' contract after the goalkeeper didn't reach an agreement for a move away during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Frenchman reportedly has one year remaining on his current deal and his place in the team has been taken by Guglielmo Vicario. The 36-year-old received late offers from Newcastle United and Nice but could not agree terms with either club.

- Eintracht Frankfurt have considered signing free agent striker Anthony Modeste as a short-term replacement for Randal Kolo Muani following the France international's move to Paris Saint-Germain, reports Florian Plettenberg. Signing the 35-year-old -- who last represented Borussia Dortmund -- is not seen as vital and sporting director Markus Krosche is now preparing to move for a striker in January.

- Yannick Carrasco has not been called up for Atletico Madrid's match against Sevilla, per Fabrizio Romano. This comes with the 29-year-old being expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday ahead of a €15m move to Al Shabab.

- AC Milan could offer midfielder Rade Krunic an improved contract that would last until 2026 as a reward for the way he dealt with interest from Fenerbahce, reports Calciomercato. The 29-year-old was interested in a move to the Turkish Super Lig club after they offered to triple his salary, but it is said that he never tried to force a move due to the respect he has for Milan.

- Free agent forward André Ayew has offers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and MLS but would like to play in a top five European league, according to Foot Mercato. The 33-year-old, who most recently played for Crystal Palace, has already had contact with some clubs.