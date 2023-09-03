The LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla was postponed on Sunday due to the "exceptional" heavy rain forecast in the Spanish capital, with local authorities advising residents to stay at home.

A red alert -- which is classified as meaning "extreme danger" -- was issued for the Madrid region by Spain's State Weather Agency (AEMET), warning that 120 litres of water per square metre could fall over a 12-hour period.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Given the exceptional weather situation in Madrid, following the red alert warnings from AEMET and the recommendations of the Madrid City Council, LALIGA, after having analysed the situation and held talks this morning with the President of the RFEF, the President of the Consejo Superior de Deportes and the CEOs of Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC, has taken the decision to postpone the match between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla FC initially scheduled for today at 18:30 at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid," LaLiga said in a statement on Sunday.

"The new date and time of the match will be communicated shortly by LALIGA."

AEMET described the rain forecast as "extraordinary quantities" while Madrid City Council asked residents to "remain in their homes and not go outside unless it is strictly necessary."

The regions of Catalonia and the Valencian Community have also been affected.

Atletico Madrid have taken seven points from their three league games so far this season, beating Rayo Vallecano 7-0 last Monday, while Sevilla are bottom of LaLiga after three losses out of three.