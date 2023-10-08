Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to ever score in LaLiga after netting against Granada in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Yamal's goal comes at the age of 16 years and 87 days old, breaking a record held since 2012 by Fabrice Olinga, who was 16 years and 98 days old when he scored for Malaga.

Iker Munian, Ansu Fati and Xisco Nadal complete the top five and are the only other footballers to score in the Spanish top flight before their 17th birthday.

Yamal's goal came at a crucial time for his Barcelona team, as they trailed 2-0 away at lowly Granada just before half-time. Joao Felix's mishit shot fell to the teenager's feet with nothing but net in front of him and he comfortably walked the ball into the goal.

Not one to be overwhelmed by the moment, Yamal quickly picked up the ball and raced back towards the halfway line with his teammates as they looked to kickstart a comeback that ended in a draw.

The game against Granada was the final opportunity for Lamine Yamal to break the record for LaLiga's youngest goalscorer. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Yamal became one of just five players to make their Primera Division debut at the age of 15 in April when he came off the bench for the final minutes of a game against Real Betis.

However, former Mallorca forward Luka Romero, now at AC Milan, remains the youngest to ever play in LaLiga.

Due to his involvement in the U17 European Championships in May, Yamal did not feature again for Barça last season, but he has played a leading role at the start of the new campaign.

He was named player of the match in a 4-3 win over Villarreal, creating two of the goals, and kept his place in the starting lineup at Osasuna for the third consecutive game despite Raphinha's return from suspension.

His performances led to a call up for Spain's senior side, who he has opted to represent despite also being eligible for Morocco and Equatorial Guinea through his parents.

Yamal is already the youngest player to play and score for Spain, which happened on Sept. 8 when he debuted for La Roja against Georgia in a 7-1 win. He broke the record for youngest debut held by Barça teammate Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days old when he first played for Spain in 2021.