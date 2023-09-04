Transfer Talk: Klopp confident Salah will resist Saudi lure

Mark Ogden says Liverpool rejected £150 million for Mohamed Salah from Al Ittihad but it's "unlikely" they will be able to keep their Egyptian star in the next transfer windows. (2:14)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Klopp waves away Salah speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that Mohamed Salah will remain at Anfield despite mounting interest from Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad, reports Sky Sports.

Following Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, in which the 31-year-old forward scored his 188th goal for the club, Klopp dismissed claims that the Egypt international is poised to depart the Merseyside club.

The Reds rejected a £150 million offer from the Saudi Arabian club last Friday. However, Sky reports that the Saudi club are receiving encouragement that an agreement can be reached. With the Saudi transfer window set to close on Thursday, Al Ittihad are reportedly preparing to offer the Premier League side £200m for Salah.

Al Ittihad hope to reunite Salah with former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who already made the switch from Anfield this summer. Additionally, the club also saw Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino join Al Ettifaq and Al Ahli, respectively.

With the Saudi Arabian transfer window still open, speculation remains over Mohamed Salah's future. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Monaco will renew their interest in Tosin Adarabioyo in January, Fabrizio Romano reports. On Deadline Day, the Ligue 1 club presented Fulham with €15m offer for the 25-year-old defender. However, a move fell through as the Cottagers were unable to find a replacement. It is reported that Les Monegasques will attempt once more to secure his signature for 2024.

- Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco has completed his move to Al Shabab, according to Rudy Galetti. The 29-year-old reportedly signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian club, finalising his exit from Los Rojiblancos for the second time. The Belgium international, who has scored 47 goals and provided 45 assists in 266 appearances, first left Atleti in 2018 to join Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

- Juventus are expected to meet with Dusan Vlahovic to discuss his contract extension, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The 23-year-old striker is out of contract in 2026, however, the Bianconeri could extend this by a further season in an attempt to reduce his wages. It is reported that the Serbia international, who has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances since arriving from Fiorentina in 2022, wants to remain in Turin and would be willing to sign a new deal.

- Several Premier League clubs have taken an interest in Corinthians' Maycon, reports Ekrem Konur. The 26-year-old midfielder was reportedly being monitored as his side faced Palmeiras at home in Brazil's Serie A. The former Brazil under-23 international is currently on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

- Alfredo Morelos will join Santos following his departure from Rangers, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. The 27-year-old striker, who scored 124 goals in 269 games during his time at the Ibrox, became a free agent after his contract with the Scottish Premiership club expired in July. After a proposed move to Fenerbahce fell through on Friday, the Colombia international has now reportedly found his next club. Morelos is set to return to South America on a contract until December 2025.