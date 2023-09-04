The Metropolitan Police are investigating an alleged assault following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday after video footage showed Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Micah Richards involved with an altercation with an individual.

Former United midfielder Keane, 52, was reportedly a victim of the assault.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: "Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday 3 September."

Arsenal said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident that took place during our match against Manchester United on Sunday."

"The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully co-operating with their enquiries."

Arsenal came from behind to win 3-1 against United on Sunday, thanks to two stoppage goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.