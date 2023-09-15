The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona look at signing Nico Williams for 2024

Barcelona are interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who remains open to a potential move, according to Diario Sport.

The Catalan club is looking forward to the 2024 summer transfer window, with new director of football Deco already pulling strings and looking to test the waters for potential moves.

Athletic have been working for some time to reach an agreement to renew Williams' contract, but Barcelona have already spoken to his agent, Felix Tainta, and want to enter negotiations.

With Barcelona already having Raphinha and La Masia's latest exciting graduate Lamine Yamal on the right wing, the Blaugrana are aiming to bring in somebody to replicate that threat on the left and the 21-year-old Williams has emerged as one of their priority signings.

Aside from Williams' talent, which he has displayed for both Athletic and Spain's national team, Barca are also attracted to the player's youthfulness and the fact that they would be able to sign him for free on June 30th 2024, when his current contract ends.

Williams is not closed off to Barcelona's approach, and if the winger doesn't sign with Athletic by Jan. 1st then the Blaugrana would be able to negotiate with him.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus and their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli would like to sign Mattia Zaccagni amid issues around the winger's contract renewal with Lazio, reports Calciomercato, who add that I Bianconeri are only in the interest stage for now. The 28-year-old's current deal runs until 2025 and Lazio want to extend it by at least two years, although there is a gap of around €700,000 between the Italy international's request and the club's offer, which has held up the deal.

- Bayern Munich could revisit a move for Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah in January, according to Football Insider. The report adds that Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the 24-year-old following his own time at Stamford Bridge. Bayern held a strong interest during the summer but were unable to make a deal with the Blues, while Chalobah turned down the option to join Nottingham Forest.

- Tottenham Hotspur are considering making another attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window after seeing their summer interest blocked, according to Football Insider. Spurs are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and the Blues could be willing to let him leave if a suitable offer comes in.

- Istanbul Basaksehir have been busy bringing in loan signings on the final day of the Turkish transfer window. As confirmed on the Turkish Super Lig club's official channels, they have signed Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis and Galatasaray right-back Léo Dubois on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

- Adama Demirspor have also been making moves on Turkey's deadline day, notably confirming via the club's official channels that they have signed Mario Balotelli, who last played for Sion but previous played at Adana. The addition of Edouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain is among their other late dealings.