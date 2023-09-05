Quique Setien becomes the first LaLiga coach to be sacked this season. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Villarreal have sacked coach Quique Setien after a poor start to the season, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

The announcement ends Setien's brief spell at the club, having arrived in October 2022 after Unai Emery left to join Premier League team Aston Villa.

The Yellow Submarine have only won one and lost three of their opening four league games this season under the former Barcelona manager.

Friday's 3-1 defeat at Cadiz left Setien's side 15th in the league heading into the international break.

Under Setien last season, Villarreal finished fifth in LaLiga, lost in the Copa del Rey round to 16 against Real Madrid and at the same stage of the UEFA Conference League against Anderlecht.

"The club highlights Setien's great professionalism and commitment and appreciates him for having taken command in a complicated situation last season," Villarreal said.

"Under the Cantabrian coach, the team had a great season, promoting many young players from the youth team, and qualified for the UEFA Europa League after reaching fifth place in LaLiga.

"Villarreal CF would like to thank Setien for his work and involvement and wish him the best of luck in his sporting career."

Villarreal football director Miguel Angel Tena will take interim charge until a new coach is found.

The Valencian club resume LaLiga on Sept. 17 against Almeria before travelling to Greece to face Panathinaikos in their Europa League group opener four days later.

The 64-year-old Setien has also managed Real Betis and Las Palmas after starting out at Racing Santander.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.