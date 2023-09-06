        <
          Ballon d'Or award 2023: Messi, Haaland lead nominees

          Melchiot: Messi is still hungry to win in MLS (1:25)

          Mario Melchiot explains why Lionel Messi still seems hungry for success in MLS. (1:25)

          Sep 6, 2023, 02:42 PM ET

          Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland lead the 30-man list of candidates for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award after France Football magazine announced the nominees on Wednesday.

          Messi's nomination comes a year after he was omitted from the shortlist. Should he win the men's Ballon d'Or this year, it will mark his eighth time winning the award -- the second most is Cristiano Ronaldo with five. In February, Messi also won FIFA the Best award for a second time.

          The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Oct. 30.

          Messi led Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup in December -- the only major trophy that had eluded him in his 21-year career, finally claiming the trophy at his fifth attempt.

          At club level, Messi had a mixed year. He struggled at Paris Saint-Germain as the French side were dumped out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage for a second consecutive season, although he did help the side lift an 11th Ligue 1 title.

          However, he ended his stay in Paris this summer, opting to join Inter Miami on a free transfer, where he has made an instant impact by helping them to win the Leagues Cup and claim a spot in the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

          Meanwhile, Erling Haaland was also nominated and could provide Messi's strongest competition for the award. The Norway striker scored 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions as Manchester City clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.

          The 23-year-old broke the Premier League's single-season scoring record with 36 goals in his debut campaign in England.

          The striker also won a number of individual awards for his stunning performances which included PFA Player of the Year, Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year.

          Unsurprisingly, players from Manchester City and Argentina dominate this year's list of nominees. Seven players who helped City win the treble last season, including Haaland, made the shortlist while there are four Argentines, including Messi, who were part of their country's third World Cup triumph.

          Full list of men's Ballon d'Or nominees:
          André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
          Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia
          Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
          Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany
          Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt
          Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England
          Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
          Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France
          Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium
          Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal
          Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina
          Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia
          Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal
          Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy
          Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway
          Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco
          Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway
          Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina
          Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany
          Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil
          Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina
          Rodri - Manchester City/Spain
          Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina
          Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France
          Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland
          Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France
          Kim Min-Jae - Napoli/South Korea
          Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria
          Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia
          Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England