Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has responded to criticism from former star Neymar and ex-sporting director Leonardo by saying the club has "never been so united."

Following his departure from the French champions this summer, Neymar said he "lived through hell" with former teammate Lionel Messi during their time together in Paris after being booed and jeered by a section of PSG fans on several occasions.

Leonardo was also critical of his former employers and claimed that Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappé lacked PSG's support and recognition to create a winning environment.

Mbappé is the only player out of the trio who decided to stay at PSG despite a contract standoff this summer and Al-Khelaifi heaped praise on the France captain as well as responding to Neymar and Leonardo's comments.

"Kylian Mbappé is an incredible player and a fantastic person," Al-Khelaifi said during his visit to Portugal for the inauguration of Sporting Braga's new sporting complex.

"And PSG's team has never been so united on and off the pitch. This is something that we saw in this weekend's 4-1 win at Lyon. We have a fantastic coach [Luis Enrique] and sports director [Luis Campos], and I am very happy with the renewed spirit that reigns in the club."

After Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami CF and Neymar left to play in the Saudi Pro League, PSG drew their opening two league games but have bounced back with consecutive victories before the international break.

The Ligue 1 side also face a tough Champions League group after being drawn with Newcastle United, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund but Al-Khelaifi is confident they can be successful this season.

"This year, in the new PSG cycle, we focus less on results and more on performance and our style of play," Al-Khelaifi added. "If we do this, the results will accompany us.

"But some forget that, in the last four seasons, PSG has reached both the final of the Champions League and the semifinal of the same competition and only two other teams have gone further."