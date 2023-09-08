Julien Laurens details Mohamed Salah staying with Liverpool, as another offer from Al Ittihad was never made. (0:38)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sancho to meet with Man United coaches after no Saudi move

Jadon Sancho will hold talks with Manchester United's coaching staff after the winger's rumoured possible move to Saudi Arabia never materialised, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Saudi Pro League clubs have made a splash in the global transfer market with their big-name signings this summer, but the Saudi transfer window closed on Thursday and Sancho remains at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old's future at Man United looked uncertain at one point following a public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag after he had been left out of the squad for United's 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last week.

In a statement on social media, Sancho took issue with Ten Hag's comments and said that he had been "a scapegoat for a long time" after Ten Hag had stated that he left the winger out due to poor performances in training.

Despite the speculation of a pending move following that exchange, Sancho remains at Old Trafford and he will now work and talk with the coaching staff at the Red Devils during the international break.

The aim for all parties involved is to get Sancho back to his best, with the England international having struggled for consistent form since moving to Manchester from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021.

Sancho didn't feature at all between Oct. 22 and Feb. 1 last season, ending the campaign with seven goals and three assists.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are continuing to monitor Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa after seeing a £23m offer for the 18-year-old rejected on deadline day, according to The Evening Standard. There is set to be far more competition for the highly rated Norwegian in future windows, as he is reportedly being watched by at least 20 other clubs.

- Juventus are set to make midfielder Paul Pogba a proposal for a completely new contract, according to Calciomercato, who add that this relates to the France international's injury record last term, which saw him play just 161 minutes across all competitions. His current deal runs until 2026 and offers a salary of €8m net plus €2m in add-ons, but they want the new contract to have a lower base with bonuses being used to put the 30-year-old on a similar amount.

- Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé will undergo medical tests on Friday morning before signing on a short-term deal with Trabzonspor that will last until June 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano. The player was said to be travelling to Turkey on Thursday night.

- When Grace Geyoro's contract with Paris Saint-Germain reaches its culmination at the end of the season, the midfielder will sign a new long-term deal to stay with the club, per L'Équipe. The 26-year-old club captain has been playing for PSG since 2012 and Chelsea have shown an interest in signing her on several occasions.

- Marcelo Flores is leaving Arsenal and is set to join Liga MX side Tigres on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The agreement has been completed and the 19-year-old midfielder is set to travel for medical tests before signing a four-year contract.