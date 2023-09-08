        <
        >

          Coutinho joins Qatar's Al Duhail on loan from Aston Villa

          • Reuters
          Sep 8, 2023, 02:24 PM ET

          Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail from Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Friday.

          The 31-year-old Coutinho joined Villa on a permanent deal in 2022, but failed to make an impact last season, scoring one league goal in 20 appearances.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          He moves to Al Duhail after earlier spells with Inter Milan, Liverpool and Barcelona -- who signed him for around £142 million ($177.1m) in 2018, which is the third most expensive transfer in soccer history.

          Coutinho has scored 21 goals in 68 internationals but has not played for Brazil since netting in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June last year.

          Al Duhail, coached by Argentine Hernan Crespo, are third in the Qatar Stars League, two points behind leaders Al Rayyan.