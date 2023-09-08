Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail from Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Coutinho joined Villa on a permanent deal in 2022, but failed to make an impact last season, scoring one league goal in 20 appearances.

He moves to Al Duhail after earlier spells with Inter Milan, Liverpool and Barcelona -- who signed him for around £142 million ($177.1m) in 2018, which is the third most expensive transfer in soccer history.

Philippe Coutinho endured difficult spells at Barcelona and Aston Villa following his success at Liverpool. Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Coutinho has scored 21 goals in 68 internationals but has not played for Brazil since netting in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June last year.

Al Duhail, coached by Argentine Hernan Crespo, are third in the Qatar Stars League, two points behind leaders Al Rayyan.