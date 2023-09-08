The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kvaratskhelia staying at Napoli for now -- but open to Real Madrid or Barca someday

The agent of Napoli striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hasn't ruled out a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid from Napoli in the future, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Mamuka Jugeli, Kvaratskhelia's representative, revealed in an interview with Calcio Napoli that, "When Kvara is ready to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona it will be evaluated in the future." Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo report that a move could be on the cards before his contract runs out in 2027.

The interview followed a statement from Napoli only 24 hours earlier in which the Serie A club vehemently denied that Kvaratskhelia had been considering leaving the club in the summer. Arsenal were among the clubs believed to be interested in Kvaratskhelia.

The player's agent added that the 22-year-old is excited to play in the current Napoli squad, and: "When there are players like [Victor] Osimhen, [Giovanni] Di Lorenzo or [Piotr] Zielinski in the team, it means that he is strong and that is why we don't think about leaving Napoli."

Kvaratskhelia is seemingly focused on helping Gli Azzurri defend the Scudetto and tackle Real Madrid in the Champions League, and Jugeli admits that his client has a good relationship with the Napoli board, with four years left to run on his current deal.

Neither the club or the player's entourage suggested there had been any discussions about extending his stay beyond 2027.

PAPER GOSSIP

- France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has ruled out a return to Paris Saint-Germain and insists he's happy at Juventus, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Frenchman was quizzed about the potential PSG return after France's 2-0 win against Republic of Ireland on Friday in Paris, but the 28-year-old has ruled out a comeback despite his contract coming to an end next summer. Rabiot has been approached numerous times by his old club since he moved to Juventus in 2019, but the Bianconeri are reportedly considering offering him a further extension to fend off such interest, and keep him in Turin.

- Lazio are hoping to quash any interest in midfield duo Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni by offering the pair new deals, according to Corriere Dello Sport. Anderson, 30, is believed to be the priority, with his contract due to end in June 2024. The Brazilian received interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer but he remains seemingly committed to the cause in Italy. Meanwhile, Zaccagni's contract runs out in 2025 and, once again, the 28-year-old is keen to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico. There appears to be some work to do in the negotiations when it comes to Zaccagni's salary, but Lazio are hoping a resolution can be reached soon.

- Suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney is wanted by Chelsea in January, or next summer, according to Football Insider. The Bees forward resumes training on Sept. 17 but cannot play until January after having been banned from playing any football for eight months back in May. The Blues had explored a move for the 27-year-old in the summer but it was believed there was little to no chance of landing him at the time, but the London club believes they might have more joy in January. Chelsea are still keen to add another attacking element to the squad despite the signings of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, and with Armando Broja only just returning from injury.

- Inter Milan are considering a summer move for Lille defender Tiago Djaló, according to Tuttosport. The versatile 23-year-old defender can play in the centre or on either flank, and the Nerazzurri have been watching the Portuguese international for some time. However, Djalo is recuperating after a lengthy cruciate ligament injury, and so Inter are keen to monitor his form upon his return to action, with a view to capitalising on him being a free agent at the end of the current season.

- Al Ittihad, one of four clubs owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, could resume their interest in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah at the end of the season, according to Michael Emenalo, the Saudi Pro League director of football. In an interview with Sky Sports, Emanolo repeated that Salah is seen as "one of the best players on the planet" and that "if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well, and it brings Mo Salah to the SPL, we'll be very grateful." Al Ittihad were believed to be offering more than £200m to land the 31-year-old Liverpool striker this week before the summer transfer window closed. Al Ittihad now face pressure from two other Saudi Pro League rivals for the Egyptian international's signature.