Neymar has overtaken Pele to become Brazil's all-time men's top scorer, netting twice in his national team 5-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém.

The Al Hilal forward began the World Cup two goals behind Pele, who scored 77 goals for Brazil between 1957-1971. Neymar now has 79 goals in 124 international appearances.

Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pele usually did.

Earlier in the match, Neymar missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra saved.

Brazil women's forward Marta holds the country's all-time record with 115 goals in 171 games.

The former Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star scored on his Brazil debut in a 2010 friendly against the United States.

Neymar guided them to the Confederations Cup title in 2013, but couldn't lead Brazil to a World Cup final yet, reaching quarterfinals twice --2018 and 2022-- and the semifinal in 2014, when they suffered an humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany on home soil.

He missed out on Brazil's 2019 Copa America triumph through injury and was on the losing side in 2021's final against Argentina.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a glittering club career, with honours including two LaLiga titles, a Champions League trophy, five Ligue 1 titles and a Copa Libertadores.

