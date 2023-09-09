The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG's Verratti close to Al Arabi move

Qatari side Al Arabi are hoping to complete their move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti by the end of next week, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old moved to Les Parisiens from Pescara in 2012 but has not played for the Ligue 1 champions at all this term -- he has played a total of 416 matches across all competitions in his PSG career, recording 11 goals and 61 assists in that time.

An agreement was reached between PSG and Al Arabi 10 days ago on a deal worth close to €45m or €50m. The final details will now need to be clarified on the player's side, and he has not been in Doha yet this week with plans still needing to be made for his travel.

Al Arabi have already completed the signing of Verratti's PSG teammate Abdou Diallo this transfer window, as well as bringing in Simo Keddari and Mohamed Taabouni from Espanyol and Feyenoord respectively.

Verratti was also not involved at all in Italy's disappointing 1-1 draw against North Macedonia in qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship. That result leaves Gli Azzurri three points behind second-placed Ukraine in Group C with one game in hand and nine points behind table-toppers England.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, as reported by Ekrem Konur. Fabrizio Romano has stated that City asked about the 19-year-old in May and June but adds that there were no concrete negotiations. Barcelona see Balde as untouchable and will give the Spain international a new deal that runs until June 2028.

- Manchester City have also been linked with Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, with The Daily Star claiming that the treble winners are confident of signing the 19-year-old ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and Juventus. Barco's contract includes a release clause worth £8m, a sum that City are willing to offer up front.

- Roberto Pereyra will make another return to Udinese and be available to Andrea Sottil on September 12, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 32-year-old left Udinese as a free agent when his contract ended at the culmination of last season, but he will be back with the club on a one-year deal with no option despite offers from Besiktas and Brazilian clubs.

- Turkish Super Lig sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to Football Insider. The Red Devils feel that the 26-year-old should leave Old Trafford for the good of his career, but he has already seen proposed moves to Lorient and Real Sociedad fail to materialise during the summer.

- Sheffield United are considering a move to sign free agent forward André Ayew, according to TEAMtalk. The 33-year-old was at Nottingham Forest for the latter half of last season, and the feeling is that the former West Ham United and Swansea City man can bring extra craft and experience to the Blades as they aim to stay in the Premier League.