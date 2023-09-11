Who are the biggest losers of the transfer window? (3:05)

Jadon Sancho is set for talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, sources have told ESPN, following the public spat between the pair in the aftermath of the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Sancho is due back at Carrington on Monday along with the rest of the players not involved in matches during the international break.

It will be the first time the 23-year-old has come face-to-face with Ten Hag after his decision to publicly refute claims made by the Dutchman that he was dropped for the game at Arsenal because of poor performances in training.

In a social media post that is still online, Sancho said it was "completely untrue" and that he had conducted himself "very well in training."

Ten Hag is set to make a decision on Sancho's future following talks with the former Borussia Dortmund winger. United, according to a source, will back whatever Ten Hag decides and all options are said to be on the table.

A source has told ESPN that Sancho's fate will be decided independently of any other factors, including Antony's leave of absence.

The Brazil international has been given time away from the club amid allegations of abusive behaviour made by three women and there is no timescale for his return.

Antony's absence leaves Ten Hag's squad further depleted following injuries to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphaël Varane, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat but a source has told ESPN that Ten Hag will not take that into account when deciding on what punishment should be handed down to Sancho.

United have a tricky run of games against Brighton, Bayern Munich and Burnley after the international break and if Sancho is made unavailable for selection, it would leave Ten Hag with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri as his only fully fit forwards.

United face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday before kicking off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Bayern Munich four days later.