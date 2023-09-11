Transfer Talk: Sancho expects to leave Man United in January

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sancho eyes Old Trafford exit

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is expecting to leave Old Trafford in January, according to the Daily Star.

The 23-year-old took to social media last week to challenge comments made by Man United boss Erik ten Hag, who had suggested that Sancho was dropped for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal because of poor performances in training.

Sources told ESPN that the pair were to have "clear the air" talks at Carrington on Monday, which the Star report says went poorly and that the relationship between the two has now completely broken down.

Sancho could now have played his last game for the Red Devils and is said to be looking to leave, with the club looking at potential loan deals that would include a mandatory or optional clause to be made permanent. He has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £73 million in 2021.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

Jadon Sancho may have played his last game for Man Utd, with reports saying that talks with manager Erik ten Hag went poorly. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Saudi Pro League are already planning their next signings, and are interested in landing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. As league directors continue to make approaches for players from top clubs in Europe, it looks as though they are looking to take advantage of the 38-year-old's contract situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his deal set to expire next summer. It is believed that the Saudis also maintain interest in Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

- Lille are keen on signing Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, writes Ekrem Konur. The Ligue 1 side are said to be advancing for the 20-year-old's signature, as they look to compete with Serie A side AS Roma, who have also been linked with him recently. It is reported that Lille see Leonardo as a potential future replacement for Canada international Jonathan David, should interest from AC Milan resurface in January.

- Manchester United are considering signing winger Anwar El Ghazi on a free transfer, reports the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old is available after leaving PSV Eindhoven by mutual consent, and the Red Devils are the latest club interested in him after he received offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia. It is believed that the former Aston Villa star is seen as a temporary fix on the right-wing, amid ongoing uncertainty over Antony, who will take time away from the club after accusations of abuse made by three women.

- Napoli want to continue talks with striker Victor Osimhen over a new contract, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old was on the radar of Al Hilal in the summer, and with two years left on his deal, the Serie A club are looking to reward him for his recent form, though they could include a release clause in the region of €150m to ward off interest from potential suitors.

- Werder Bremen are considering offering former Tottenham Hotspur youth defender Kallum Cesay a contract, reports BILD. The 21-year-old has been on trial with the Bundesliga club recently, with Die Werderaner allowing him to train with the first team over the international break. Cesay has also represented West Ham United at youth level.