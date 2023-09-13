Atletico MG striker Fabio joins Sydney FC on loan

Fabio Gomes, 26, has joined Sydney FC on loan from Atletico Mineiro. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Sydney FC's new Brazilian import Fabio Gomes is hoping to have an immediate impact on the club's A-League Men fortunes.

Sydney unveiled Gomes' signing on a loan deal from Atletico Mineiro at Bondi Beach on Tuesday as Sky Blues head coach Steve Corica puts the finishing touches to his squad.

Gomes is a direct replacement for prolific striker Adam Le Fondre, who joined Hibernian in Scotland in the offseason. The club is also reportedly nearing a deal for a Brazilian centre-back to cover for the retirement of Alex Wilkinson.

At 194cm tall, Gomes is expected to prove a handful for ALM defences.

"He gives us a different dimension, he's very good in the air and he gives that extra option," Corica said. "He scores goals with his head and that's something that will improve us from last year.

"We've taken our time to get the right players at the club, it's a difficult time to get players in and we've got the man that we wanted."

Gomes has spent time in his native Brazil, the USA and Japan and has 36 goals in 135 senior games.

The 26-year-old is keen to make an immediate impact at the club but Sunday's Australia Cup quarterfinal against Western United may come a week too soon.

"I spoke to [former Sydney FC striker] Bobo and he spoke a lot of good things about Australian football, the country and I hope to do a great job here," Gomes said, through an interpreter.

"I am willing to play now if the coach needs me, I was training in Brazil."