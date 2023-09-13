Richarlison said he is confident he will deliver a much-improved second season for Tottenham, saying his poor form was due to a "turbulent time off the field" but that "the storm has passed."

The Brazil forward, who started in his country's 1-0 win in Peru on Tuesday, said he will work with a psychologist when he returns to England in order to "come back stronger."

"I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the field," Richarlison said to Globo.

"People who only had an eye on my money walked away from me. Now things will start to flow, I'm sure I'll get a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again ... I will continue to focus on the club, the storm has passed."

The 26-year-old has not yet scored in four Premier League appearances for Spurs this season.

He was seen crying on the bench after being replaced in Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolívia on Sept. 8.

Richarlison has scored one goal in 27 Premier League appearances for Tottenham. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

"That sad moment wasn't even because I played poorly," he said of the episode. "In my opinion, I didn't play a bad game in Belém. It was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the field, which got out of control, not on my part, but on the part of people who were close to me.

"I'm going to go back to England, seek help from a psychologist, to work on my mind. That's it, come back stronger. I believe I will be in the next [Brazil squad], I will work for that. It's about getting a good streak at Tottenham, this week I'm going to sit down and talk to them, I need a good streak, get the rhythm of the game and get here well."

Tottenham host Sheffield United on Saturday before taking on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sept. 24.