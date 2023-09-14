Alex Kirkland discusses Barcelona's spending limit being slashed by almost €400 million and how that affects them moving forward. (2:08)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Roque's move to Barcelona in jeopardy after new LaLiga spending limit

Barcelona's financial challenges have made Vitor Roque's anticipated arrival in January nearly impossible, reports Mundo Deportivo. The highly sought-after 18-year-old forward will be unable to join the Camp Nou unless a key player is transferred out or the club secures additional sponsorship deals.

The Brazil international agreed to join Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense at the start of 2024, which is the end of the Brazilian domestic season, after a deal worth €30 million plus an additional €31 million in variables was reached between the two sides in July.

However, LaLiga confirmed Thursday a salary cap reduction for the Blaugrana from €649 million to €270 million for the winter transfer window, which means Barca must balance their books first if they want to make room for the addition of Roque to Xavi Hernández's squad.

Roque was expected to provide rotation and competition for current striker Robert Lewandowski. With Roque's arrival now uncertain, Xavi will likely turn to Ferran Torres as backup for the 35-year-old.

A move to Barcelona for 18-year-old Vitor Roque may be in jeopardy due to the latest spending restrictions imposed by LaLiga. Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are lining up a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Following the provisional suspension of the 28-year-old midfielder after his positive doping test, the Italian club have identified Habib Diarra from Strasbourg as their preferred alternative. Strasbourg would reportedly ask for €20m to part ways with the 19-year-old midfielder, who scored three goals and provided two assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Two other names on the list are Abdoulaye Kamara of Borussia Dortmund and Manu Koné from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Juventus could also reportedly turn to Joseph Nonge, but the 18-year-old starlet is not considered ready, having only featured for the reserve team, Juventus Next Gen.

- Martin Ødegaard is moving closer to a new deal with Arsenal, reports Fabrizio Romano. The negotiations between the Gunners and their captain, which were reported to be advancing last week, are now seen as close to completion, with the 24-year-old Norway international eager to commit to a longer stay at the Emirates stadium.

- Barcelona is eyeing Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams for a move next summer, according to Sport. The Catalan club has reportedly made contact with the agent of the 21-year-old winger for a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. However, the Lions are expected to offer the Spain international a new three-year deal to keep him at the San Mamés stadium. Williams has provided two assists in his side's four LaLiga matches this season.

- Galatasaray is considering a loan move for Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz, reports Rudy Galetti. However, the Bianconeri are not entirely convinced about letting go of the 18-year-old midfielder, who has featured off the bench in two of their three Serie A games this season. However, the Süper Lig club must negotiate a move fast, with the Turkish transfer window set to close tomorrow.

- CSKA Moscow are finalising a deal for São Paulo left-back Welington, as per Fabrizio Romano. The two sides have already reached an agreement for a five-year deal worth $8m for the 22-year-old defender. ESPN Brazil previously reported that the Brazil U23 international has received offers from Premier League side Brentford as well as Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.