Transfer Talk: Partey tops Juve's list of Pogba replacements

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Partey tops Juve's shortlist

The doubt caused by Paul Pogba's positive doping test has resulted in Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli looking at midfielders who could be brought in as soon as January, and Italian outlet Calciomercato have listed the players the Serie A giants are interested in.

Arsenal anchor Thomas Partey is the first name on the shortlist, with the Gunners reportedly open to letting the 30-year-old leave the Emirates.

Nice's Khephren Thuram is the player Giuntoli finds the most interesting, but he would also be the most expensive player on the list at around €35 million.

Juve are also looking at Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, who was previously monitored by AC Milan during his time at Toulouse and has taken another step up with his performances since moving to the Bundesliga.

Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is next, but Juve could face stiff competition from Wolfsburg for the €20m-rated 19-year-old's signature.

The final player is Borussia Dortmund's Abdoulaye Kamara, although the Bianconeri would be bringing in the 18-year-old as somebody for the future rather than making him an immediate starter.

Tuttosport have also added that Juventus are following Udinese's Lazar Samardzic -- whose summer move to Internazionale fell through -- due to the 21-year-old's technical ability and physicality.

- Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United have all shown an interest in free agent midfielder Xeka, according to TEAMtalk. The 28-year-old, who most recently represented Stade Rennais, also has interest from Championship sides Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

- Brentford will make another effort to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko in January after seeing a £34m offer rejected during the summer, reports Football Insider. The likes of Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace and Burnley have all showed an interest in the 20-year-old and competition for his signature will likely be fierce in January.

- Everton are willing to let midfielder André Gomes join Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce for as little as £5m, according to TEAMtalk, who add that Toffees boss Sean Dyche wants to trim down his squad to help balance the club's books. Fenerbahce are eager to sign the 30-year-old and talks between the two clubs are now advanced.

- Adana Demirspor have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Edouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that there is a verbal agreement with the clubs waiting to check documents and sign. Mavi Şimşekler boss Patrick Kluivert was keen to bring in the 20-year-old and there is an option to make the deal permanent.

- Free agent Pajtim Kasami will sign a contract to join Serie B side Sampdoria until 2024 with the option of another year, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the club aiming to get back into the top flight. The 31-year-old midfielder has accepted the move, having been a free agent since departing Olympiakos.