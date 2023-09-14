Rob Dawson explains the situation between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag following their public fallout. (2:00)

Jadon Sancho has been axed from the Manchester United squad following his public spat with manager Erik ten Hag, the club announced Thursday.

United issued a statement to say Sancho will train "away from the first team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue" after the 23-year-old openly questioned Ten Hag's reasons for dropping him for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Sancho will not be included in the squad for the game against Brighton on Saturday and there is no timeframe for his return.

A club statement issued on Thursday read: "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

Sancho has been punished for his response to Ten Hag's claims that he was not selected for the trip to the Emirates before the international break because of poor performances in training.

The Dutchman's post-match comments were branded "completely untrue" by Sancho in a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

The England forward, who was back at Carrington on Monday, finally deleted the post on Tuesday, more than a week after it had been posted. Sancho's decision to remove the post has been viewed as a positive step, according to sources close to the club.

The decision to make the England forward unavailable for selection will further reduce Ten Hag's options for Brighton's visit to Old Trafford.

The United manager will also be without Brazil winger Antony, who has been given a leave of absence amid allegations of abusive behaviour made by three women.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Raphaël Varane all missed the defeat at Arsenal through injury while new signing Sofyan Amrabat was sent home from international duty by Morocco because of a back problem.