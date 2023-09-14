Sporting Kansas City signed star forward to a new designated player contract through 2026, the club announced Thursday.

Alan Pulido, 32, is currently tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 13 goals in 23 matches (21 starts). He has scored 12 goals in 12 league matches since the start of June.

Pulido has tallied 27 goals and 11 assists in 56 matches (47 starts) since making his MLS debut with SKC in 2020.

He is a top candidate for MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors after missing all of 2022 with a knee injury.