Alex Kirkland discusses Barcelona's spending limit being slashed by almost €400 million and how that affects them moving forward. (2:08)

How Barcelona's transfer strategy is affected by spending limit being slashed (2:08)

Barcelona will play Real Madrid on Oct. 28 in the first Clásico matchup of the 2023-24 season, LaLiga announced on Friday.

The world-famous clash will see Barca host Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- their temporary home, while Camp Nou is being redeveloped.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Madrid have won all four of their league games so far this season and sit top of the LaLiga table on 12 points, with Barcelona two points behind them.

Ahead of the game, Madrid will travel to Braga in the Champions League on Oct. 24, while Barcelona host Shakhtar Donetsk on Oct. 25.

The two giants met a total of five times last season: twice in LaLiga, in the final of the Spanish Supercopa, and in the two-legged Copa del Rey semifinals.

Madrid beat Barca 3-1 in the league at the Bernabeu last October, although Barca triumphed by the same scoreline in the Supercopa final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 15.

In the Copa del Rey, Madrid came out on top, overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit with a 4-0 win at Camp Nou on April 5.

Barcelona won 2-1 in LaLiga at Camp Nou on March 19, helping them clinch the league title, eventually finishing 10 points clear of Madrid.

Jude Bellingham will play in his first competitive Clasico after facing Barcelona in a preseason friendly. Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The two teams also met in preseason, with Barca winning 3-0 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 29.

Both clubs made significant improvements to their squads this summer.

Madrid signed England midfielder Jude Bellingham -- the league's top scorer with five goals in four games -- Spain international Joselu, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fran García, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler.

Barca brought in Ilkay Gündogan, Iñigo Martínez and Oriol Romeu before adding João Cancelo and João Félix on transfer deadline day.