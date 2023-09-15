Jude Bellingham recommended to Mason Greenwood that he should play in LaLiga, Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has said.

Last month, Manchester United and Greenwood mutually agreed he would leave the club after a six-month investigation into allegations of attempted rape and assault. The criminal case against Greenwood was discontinued in February.

Greenwood moved to Madrid-based Getafe on a season-long loan from United on Sept. 1, joining Bellingham in the Spanish capital after the midfielder made the switch to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

"Greenwood has a friendship with Bellingham and he recommended that he come and play in the Spanish league," Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said.

ESPN have contacted Bellingham's representatives for comment.

Greenwood, who scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for United, has not played a competitive game since January 2022 and before joining Getafe, he trained alone in his preparation for his return to football.

The 21-year-old is under contract with United until June 2025 but is not expected to return to Old Trafford next summer.

"He is a fantastic player," Bordalas said of Greenwood. "We have to be patient and calm. His teammates and the coaching staff are helping him. He is adapting sensationally well and I hope he can help us."

Getafe have won one of their four league games and host Osasuna on Sunday.