Transfer Talk: Man Utd target Griezmann focused on Atletico

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United linked Antoine Griezmann looking to stay at Atleti

France international forward Antoine Griezmann is focused on staying at Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old has recently been linked with a potential move to Manchester United, but it is reported that there is "nothing" in the rumours suggesting his future lies away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Griezmann is said to have already rejected the chance to leave the Spanish capital in the summer, having been the subject of interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League. However, with him enjoying strong form for manager Diego Simeone's side, it looks as though he plans to stay there despite talks of a switch to Old Trafford.

He remains tied to the club until the summer of 2026 after joining from Barcelona last year. After scoring 15 goals while assisting another 16 in LaLiga last season, he has continued to impress with eight from his opening 12 league games so far this season.

Antoine Griezmann has been linked to a possible move to Manchester United but the Frenchman is currently satisfied at Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fulham are willing to accept a lower offer from Bayern Munich in January for defensive midfielder João Palhinha, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. A deal was close for the 28-year-old in the summer but didn't go through with the Cottagers unable to find a replacement, though the latest indicates that a move is possible when the transfer window opens. It is expected that they will ask for a fee lower than the €60 million they were previously looking for.

- Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane won't be allowed to leave Old Trafford until next summer, according to The Sun. Serie A and Saudi Pro League clubs are reported to be interested in the 30-year-old centre-back, but manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be looking to keep hold of him until the end of the season. Varane has made just four Premier League starts this season.

- An offer worth between €70m-€80m will be considered by Atletico Madrid to allow João Félix to leave on a permanent deal, reports MARCA. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Barcelona, who are said to be keen to sign him, but they could look to extend his stay with another loan amid the belief that Los Colchoneros don't want him to return to the squad in the summer to avoid the risk of raising tension in the dressing room.

- Arsenal have no plans to part ways with defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in January, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Bayern Munich are believed to be one of the clubs interested in the 25-year-old's signature, but it is said that they could instead make an approach next summer after the Gunners informed them of their stance to block any potential move in the winter transfer window.

- Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is one of two defensive midfielders being considered by Internazionale, reports Rudy Galetti. The Nerazzurri are reported to be keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old France international, who was linked with Liverpool in the summer, though they also could make a move for Guido Rodríguez of Real Betis, with the 29-year-old set to enter the final six months of his contract in January.