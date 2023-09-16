Transfer Talk: Man City put Kevin De Bruyne talks on hold

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: City put De Bruyne talks on hold

Manchester City have delayed opening contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne until the midfielder has fully recovered from his leg injury, according to the Daily Star.

The 32-year-old went off with a hamstring problem during the Citizens' 3-0 win against Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League campaign and is expected to be out until early 2024.

His contract runs out in the summer of 2025, and any negotiations to keep him at the Etihad past that point are on hold until his return after requiring surgery. That means the Belgium international will be in the final year of his £375,000-per-week contract by the time negotiations for his new one begin.

Even so, City boss Pep Guardiola is desperate for De Bruyne to remain a key part of his squad and has given the club hierarchy his permission to offer the midfielder another two years. This comes with the club already showing a willingness to keep experienced heads around after renewing Kyle Walker's deal this week.

De Bruyne, who is now represented by his father, is content in Manchester but there is also an awareness that there will be massive interest in City's talisman from across Europe if no agreement is reached before the end of the season for him to stay.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma are preparing for goalkeeper Rui Patrício to leave at the end of the season and want to replace him with Union Berlin's Frederik Ronnow, who has also been looked at by Lazio, reports Calciomercato. There is already a €17m move in the making for Santos striker Marcos Leonardo to join in January, while Roma also like FC Porto right-back João Mário.

- Thomas Partey is wary of losing his place in the Arsenal team and could leave in January if he is no longer deemed to be part of coach Mikel Arteta's best lineup, according to Football Insider. This comes amid rumours of a move to Juventus, who are long-term admirers of the 30-year-old midfielder.

- Fabrizio Romano has suggested that winger Lamine Yamal and full-back Alejandro Balde have both already signed their new deals to stay at Barcelona, adding that it happened before the club's preseason tour in July. Yamal signed until June 2026 as that's the limit for a 16-year-old, while Balde, 19, did so until June 2028, with it being a matter of time until the deals are confirmed.

- Ekrem Konur has reported that two unnamed clubs, one from the Premier League and one from Serie A, sent scouts to watch Lucas Piton during Vasco Da Gama's match against Fluminense on Saturday. The 22-year-old left-back played the full 90 minutes as his side went on to win 4-2.

- A club from the Portuguese Primeira Liga is planning on checking the situation of Cruzeiro winger Wesley, according to Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old has played 20 league matches this season, recording four goals and one assist, and he has a contract that runs until December 2026.