Mason Greenwood comes off the bench as Getafe defeat Osasuna 3-2 in LaLiga. (2:11)

Mason Greenwood made his return to football after coming off the bench for his debut with new club Getafe on Sunday.

The striker, who moved to the LaLiga club on loan from Manchester United, made his substitute appearance in the second half as Getafe edged Osasuna in a 3-2 thriller.

The 21-year-old will spend the season with Getafe after United decided to cut ties with the forward following a six-month investigation into his conduct.

A criminal case against Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape and assault was discontinued in February.

Greenwood has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but is not expected to play for the club again.

The striker hadn't played a competitive game since Jan. 22, 2022. He had been suspended by United for the past 18 months but was undergoing an individual training programme away from the club to prepare for his return to football.