Transfer Talk: Madrid plot move for Canada's Alphonso Davies

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid linked with move for Davies

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Bayern Munich flyer Alphonso Davies, according to Relevo.

The left-back is out of contract with the Bundesliga champions in 2025 and negotiations for a new deal are currently at an impasse. The uncertainty stemming from the club's administrative changes, marked by former director Hasan Salihamidzic's departure at the end of the 2022-23 season, initially put talks on hold. Now the Bavarian giants want to revisit discussions about a contract extension as they are determined to keep the Canada international at the Allianz Arena.

Davies is understood to be aware of Madrid's interest, and Bayern could be forced to part ways with the 22-year-old next summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. Coach Thomas Tuchel already has a replacement for Davies in the Bayern squad, in the shape of in Raphaël Guerreiro.

Relevo has previously reported that Madrid are open to finalising a deal sooner for Davies if the opportunity arises at the right price.

- Barcelona are eyeing a move for Real Betis' Guido Rodríguez, according to Sport. The Catalan club are interested in bringing in the 29-year-old to reinforce central midfield, with only Oriol Romeu currently occupying this position. The Argentina international is out of contract next year, and Los Verdiblancos have offered a renewed deal to the midfielder, hoping not to lose him on a free transfer. It is reported that a move could be pursued in January if Barca can resolve their Financial Fair Play concerns.

- West Ham United and Crystal Palace could reinstate their interest in Hugo Ekitike in January, reports Football Insider. The 21-year-old striker is expected to depart the Ligue 1 giants in January, having declined a move to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of the deal involving Randal Kolo Muani. It is reported that the France under-21 international favours a move to the Premier League, prompting the two London clubs to make another attempt to secure his signature after their failed efforts this summer.

- Brighton & Hove Albion will compete with Manchester City and Juventus in the race to sign Valentín Barco, the Sun reports. The Seagulls are confident that they can secure the signature of the 19-year-old left-back from Boca Juniors after coming close to activating his £10 million release clause this summer. While the Argentinian club could reportedly offer a new deal to the thrice-capped Argentina under-20 international, they will face some stiff competition.

- Nice are set to announce the signing of free agent Salvatore Sirigu, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 36-year-old goalkeeper will join the Ligue 1 club after training with them this week. The former Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper will join Les Aiglons to serve as an understudy to current No. 1 Marcin Bulka, following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel, who now plays for Anderlecht.

- Chelsea will look to move on Trevoh Chalobah as part of their efforts to resolve Financial Fair Play concerns, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old defender has not yet featured for the Blues this season after suffering an injury in preseason training.