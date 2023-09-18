Jeff Carlisle joins Futbol Americas to discuss the fallout following Bruce Arena's exit from New England Revolution. (1:26)

The New England Revolution have signed former Houston Dynamo FC and U.S. U-20 national team manager Tab Ramos as an assistant coach, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Ramos, 56, will assist current interim manager Clint Peay until the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The former U.S. international joins a coaching staff that has experienced significant upheaval in the last six weeks. Back in late July, then-manager and sporting director Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave pending an MLS investigation into allegations of "insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

While the precise results of the investigation haven't been made public, Arena resigned from both positions on Sept. 9, with the league stating that Arena must petition MLS commissioner Don Garber in order to work in the league again.

Richie Williams was initially named interim manager, and recorded a 1-1-4 record in all competitions, but was relieved of his duties on Sept. 12 amid reports of player complaints at the lack of transparency surrounding the investigation into Arena, and Williams reported role in facilitating it.

Peay, who had previously been the manager of the Revolution's second team, was tasked with leading the first team through the end of this season, with former Revolution II assistant until the end of the season.

Revolution II assistant Marcelo Santos was also promoted to the first team. Peay's first game in charge came last weekend, with the Revs falling on the road to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Ramos' presence is intended to provide Peay with an additional layer of MLS knowledge. Ramos managed the Dynamo from January of 2020 through November of 2021.

He oversaw two seasons in which Houston failed to make the postseason, compiling a regular season record of 10-26-21.

Ramos went on to manage USL Championship side Hartford Athletic from September of 2022 through July of 2023, with a record of 5-13-4 over two seasons.

Ramos had considerably more success managing the U.S. U-20 national team, a post he held from 2011-19. From 2015-19 he led the U-20s to three consecutive quarterfinal finishes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

His spell with the U-20s also saw him serve as an assistant coach to the full national team under Jurgen Klinsmann as well as hold he youth technical director for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

As a player, Ramos spent time with clubs in Spain, Mexico and the U.S. and was the first signing in the history of MLS when he joined what was then known as the MetroStars, the forerunner of the New York Red Bulls.

At international level, Ramos made 81 appearances for the U.S., scoring eight goals. He was on the U.S. roster for the 1990, 1994, and 1998 FIFA World Cups.