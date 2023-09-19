Transfer Talk: Ramsdale's benching has Chelsea, Bayern circling

Mark Ogden discusses Arsenal's goalkeeping options after David Raya started ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in their win vs. Everton. (0:56)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Bayern monitoring Ramsdale

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international's future has become less certain after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta dropped him from the line-up for Sunday's 1-0 win over Everton.

New recruit David Raya started instead, and Arteta has suggested that he will look to rotate goalkeepers and could even be open to substituting them during matches.

Arteta's comments suggest that Ramsdale still has an important role to play at the Emirates, but the situation has still resulted in clubs keeping an eye on how things pan out for the 25-year-old with the feeling being that Raya could overtake him in the Arsenal pecking order.

Chelsea signed Robert Sánchez and Djordje Petrovic from Brighton & Hove Albion and New England Revolution respectively during the summer but are still open to strengthening their goalkeeper options.

Meanwhile, Bayern are looking for Manuel Neuer's successor, with Sven Ulreich and newly signed Daniel Peretz currently their main alternatives.

Ramsdale signed a new four-year contract with Arsenal in May and remains committed to the Gunners and will hope to return to the starting XI when Arsenal take on PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are among the clubs interested in Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco. Football Insider have gone as far as to say that City are confident they will agree a deal for the 19-year-old with Brighton & Hove Albion and Juventus also looking into a potential move in January.

- Alejandro Balde's contract renewal signing with Barcelona will be completed next Thursday, according to Mundo Deportivo.

- Olympiakos have announced the signing of right-back Giulian Biancone from Nottingham Forest on the Greek club's official channels. The 23-year-old signed for Forest from Troyes last July and only made three first-team appearances for the Premier League club.

- Manchester United academy striker Gabriele Biancheri has tweeted that he has signed his first professional contract. The 17-year-old joined the Red Devils from Cardiff City's academy in February 2023 and has one goal for the club's under-18s side this season.