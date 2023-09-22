Gab Marcotti is surprised by the German FA's reported hire of Julian Nagelsmann for both sides, citing the move as a "lack of imagination." (1:06)

Germany have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, the German football federation (DFB) announced on Friday, with the former Bayern Munich coach replacing the sacked Hansi Flick.

Flick was dismissed by Germany following their 4-1 defeat to Japan on Sept. 9, leaving the Euro 2024 hosts with a sizeable task to rediscover their top form ahead of next summer's tournament.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The DFB said Nagelsmann's deal runs until July 31, 2024 after the country hosts Euro 2024.

"We have a European Championship in our own country. That's something special -- something that happens every few decades," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"I subordinate everything to the fact of having a great tournament in a great country. I have a great desire to to take on this challenge."

Julian Nagelsmann was sacked as Bayern Munich manager in March. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern in March and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Nagelsmann was contracted to Bayern through to June 2026 but the decision to take over from Flick sees him tear up his remaining contract with the Bundesliga champions and forego a sizeable severance payment.

Flick had taken charge of Germany back in August 2021 but endured a miserable time with just 12 wins in 25 matches. Flick's dismissal saw him become the first ever manager to be sacked by Germany.

After Flick's dismissal, Rudi Voller took interim charge for their friendly against France on Sept. 12, a match Germany won 2-1 thanks to goals from Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané.

But with Nagelsmann now at the helm, his immediate priority will be to get the national team ready for next summer's Euros which will be hosted in Germany.

"We are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann as national team coach will make sure that the team creates euphoria among the fans and will be successful at the Euros on a sporting level," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said.

Nagelsmann has previously managed Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern and garnered a reputation as one of the best young managers in world football. He won the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2022.