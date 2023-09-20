Transfer Talk: Tottenham have buyback clause for Harry Kane

Gab Marcotti breaks down the players and teams who came out on top of the transfer window. (2:03)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Spurs have Kane buyback clause

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that the London club inserted a buyback clause into the deal that saw Harry Kane join Bayern Munich in August, according to the Evening Standard.

In one of the headline moves of the transfer window, Kane joined the Bundesliga champions on a four-year deal as Spurs agreed a package worth at least £100 million rather than risking losing the striker as a free agent next summer.

During a video that Kane released around the move, the 30-year-old said: "It's not a goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future ... I'll see you soon."

Levy has now confirmed that Spurs have an option to re-sign Kane in the future, doing so while speaking at a fan forum on Tuesday alongside men's and women's managers Ange Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn as well as captains Heung-min Son and Beth England.

Kane also spoke about Spurs ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League match against Manchester United, stating: "I'm always keeping an eye on them and I'll keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life.

"I'm really happy to see the team playing the way they are and to see the fans happy is a great thing. They've got a massive game coming up [against Arsenal on Sunday] so, for sure, I'll see how they get on over the course of the season."

Kane has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga matches since joining Bayern and provided one assist.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Corriere dello Sport have suggested that Kristjan Asllani is playing for his Internazionale future, with the midfielder set to come in for the injured Hakan Calhanoglu to face Real Sociedad in the Champions League. This comes with both Empoli and Sassuolo having asked for information regarding a possible loan for the 21-year-old.

- Michail Antonio is happy to sign a new contract to stay at West Ham United as long as he is getting regular first-team football, according to Football Insider, with the striker's current deal ending in the summer. The Hammers have opened talks with the 33-year-old, who wants the security of a longer contract and could have an increase in his £85,000-per-week wages.

- Manchester United striker Joe Hugill has agreed a new contract to stay at Manchester United after impressing manager Erik ten Hag, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils turned down loan offers for the 19-year-old during the summer, but he could be allowed to temporarily leave in January having already recorded three goals and an assist in four Premier League 2 matches this term.

- Bayern Munich have completed the signing of full-back Ana Maria Guzman from Colombian first division side Deportivo Pereira, as confirmed on the German club's official channels. The 18-year-old joins on a four-year contract after most recently impressing for Colombia during the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

- Al Sadd have signed Ilyes Housni on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the 2023-24 season, the Qatari club has confirmed. The 18-year-old forward made two appearances off the bench for PSG last season.