Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed the club have an option to re-sign striker Harry Kane as part of the transfer that took him to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old ended a 19-year association with Spurs this summer after agreeing a €120 million ($128m) switch to the Bundesliga champions.

Kane's move was the product of protracted negotiations which it has now emerged included a clause making it easier for the striker to return one day in future.

Tottenham were reluctant to let go of Kane -- only choosing to allow him to depart amid a risk of the England captain leaving for nothing next summer once his contract expired -- and in a video message following his departure, he said: "It's not a goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future... I'll see you soon."

Speaking at a fan forum event on Tuesday attended by several others including head coach Ange Postecoglou, Levy publicly confirmed there is a mechanism in place to make that a reality.

Pushed by the host to confirm the existence of the clause after initially ignoring the question from a member of the audience, Levy said: "Of course."

Kane said he was watching Tottenham's progress under Postecoglou when speaking at a news conference ahead of Bayern's Champions League home game against Manchester United on Wednesday.

"I'm always keeping an eye on them and I'll keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life," Kane said.

"I'm really happy to see the team playing the way they are and to see the fans happy is a great thing. They've got a massive game coming up [Arsenal on Sunday] so, for sure, I'll see how they get on over the course of the season."