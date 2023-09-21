Transfer Talk: Dortmund say no as Sancho plans Man Utd exit

Rob Dawson explains why Man United have made Jadon Sancho train away from the first-team after his row with Erik ten Hag. (2:12)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund not interested in Sancho return

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho is unlikely to make a return to Borussia Dortmund in January, reports Sport Bild.

The Bundesliga side reportedly has no interest in resigning the 23-year-old winger, despite speculation linking him to Dortmund and their league rivals Bayern Munich. During a four-year spell at the Signal Iduna Park, the England international scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances.

However, since his £73 million move to Old Trafford in July 2021, Sancho has struggled to find a place in Erik ten Hag's side, scoring just 12 times, and his future at Manchester United is now in doubt following a public fallout with the Dutch manager.

After publicly criticising Ten Hag's claims that his non-selection was based on poor performances in training, Sancho is currently training alone and there is no clear timeline for his return to the team.

Adding to the uncertainty, SPORT recently reported that Barcelona are following the situation closely and are interested in signing the winger in January. However, a move to the Camp Nou is also uncertain, with the LaLiga champions unable to meet the Premier League club's €50m asking price, leading to potential negotiations over a loan move.

With Sancho reportedly seeking a move away in January, the prospect of him playing for Manchester United again remains uncertain.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Projecting how USMNT stars will do at new Euro clubs

Where Jadon Sancho's future lies is anyone's guess, with former club Dortmund pulling out of the running to sign the unhappy Man Utd star. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur do not have a buy-back clause for Harry Kane, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. Reporter Florian Plettenberg has clarified Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's claims of a buy-back clause in the 30-year-old striker's Bayern Munich contract, saying that instead has a "matching right." This means that if the Bavarian side receives an offer from another club for Kane, they will have to inform Tottenham and, if they are prepared to match that offer, the German club will have to sanction a move back to north London.

- João Palhinha's potential departure from Fulham in January remains a possibility, according to Football Insider. Despite recently agreeing to a new deal, keeping him at Craven Cottage until 2028 with the option to extend the contract for an additional 12 months, the 28-year-old midfielder was set to part ways with the Premier League side this summer, but a deadline day move to Bayern Munich fell through. It is reported that the Bundesliga champions are still interested in a move, but a future deal would likely involve a more substantial figure than previously agreed, given Palhinha's new contract does not contain a release clause.

- Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Ajax Amsterdam striker Brian Brobbey, according to Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old, who scored 13 goals and provided three assists in the Eredivisie last season, is on the radar of several teams in the English top-flight. It is reported that an unnamed club are preparing an offer of €30m for the Netherlands under-21 international in January.

- Juventus are preparing to offer a new deal to Manuel Locatelli, Tuttosport reports. The 25-year-old has swiftly established himself as a key figure in Massimiliano Allegri's side following his move from Sassuolo. Although the Italy international's current contract keeps him at the Allianz Stadium until June 2026, the Bianconeri are aiming to prolong his stay and will negotiate a new agreement.

- Juventus remain interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone, according to Calciomercato. The 22-year-old is reportedly on technical director Cristiano Giuntoli's list for the prospective future of the Bianconeri's midfield. The Italian club has been closely mentoring the France under-21 international. They almost signed him in January 2022, but the club ultimately focused on securing Denis Zakaria from the Bundesliga club. However, the Serie A side are now ready to reignite their interest.