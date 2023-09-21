Four Real Madrid youth players have been summoned to testify in a court in Spain after being charged for distributing a sexual video featuring a minor.

It follows a complaint filed in the Canary Islands by the mother of a 16-year-old girl who appears in the video.

A judge called for the four players, who are not minors, to appear in a court in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Gran Canaria, or via videoconference as defendants on Nov. 8.

The players, one from Madrid's reserve team, Castilla, and three from the club's third team, Real Madrid C gave evidence to Spanish police on Sept. 14 for an alleged crime of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.

Three of them were arrested in Madrid's sports complex and later released, while a fourth was being investigated.

Real Madrid said at the time that it was aware that the players had made statements to the police in relation to the "supposed sharing of a private video via WhatsApp," and added "when the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will take the appropriate measures."

Police stated that while the girl maintained the relations were consensual, the recording took place in June without her consent, and she had recently become aware of it.