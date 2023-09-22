The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Weston McKennie is playing to win a new contract at Juventus

The hopes of a contract renewal for U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie at Juventus hinge on his upcoming performances, according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old has not always been among the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium and went on loan to Leeds United last term, making 19 Premier League appearances as they eventually succumbed to relegation. It was initially expected that the former FC Dallas and Schalke 04 midfielder would once again leave I Bianconeri in the summer, although no move came to fruition.

Instead, he has gone on to play in all four of Juventus' first games this season, starting the most recent two and providing an assist in the 3-1 victory over Lazio.

McKennie's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, and with Juventus not yet sure of extending his stay past that point, he will now be playing in order to impress manager Massimiliano Allegri and ensure that he gets another deal.

McKennie admitted earlier this month that returning to Juventus from Leeds was difficult, but he was eager to prove his place in the team.

"Coming back to Juventus wasn't easy," he said during USMNT camp. "I left the club at a time of crisis, I guess you could say. And so coming back I felt like I started back at square zero, but that is a challenge I'm always up for, a challenge that I think I needed at this time in my career to kind of prove to people that I still have it."

With Paul Pogba's future uncertain after doping charges, there is now an opportunity for the McKennie to establish himself in Allegri's lineup, which the American is currently taking.

Juventus' next match -- and McKennie's next opportunity to impress -- comes against Sassuolo on Saturday, with I Neroverdi having lost three of their four Serie A matches this season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- An injury sustained by Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque will not impact the 18-year-old's move to Barcelona, reports Diario Sport. The only thing that could prevent the move from being completed in January is Financial Fair Play issues, but the Blaugrana are confident that they will be able to complete the signing when the next summer window comes around after the activation of a new lever.

- Juventus could make another attempt to sign Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi in January, reports Calciomercato, with I Bianconeri having seen summer moves for the 29-year-old and Davide Frattesi fall through as the latter went on to join Internazionale. However, there is an insistence that Sassuolo will stand firm during negotiations.

- Al-Ettifaq has announced on their official social media channels that Jesse Lingard will be training with the club for a month. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been a free agent since his contract with Nottingham Forest expired upon the culmination of last season and was previously training with West Ham United, who he spent time on loan with in 2021.

- After Arsenal secured the signature of Martin Odegaard, now Football Insider are reporting that the Gunners are already working on new deals for full-backs Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Arsenal see Zinchenko, 26, as a key man and are impressed by the form and versatility of White, 25, while both players currently have deals that expire in 2026.

- Liverpool have reached an agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold regarding a new contract for the right-back, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, and while clubs across England and Europe want to persuade him to leave Anfield, Alexander-Arnold is committed to the Reds and wants to stay.