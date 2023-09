Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Saturday left Manchester United winger Antony out of his squad for the team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October as the player faces allegations of violence towards women.

Antony had been called up for Brazil's first two qualifiers this month but was dropped from the team after allegations of domestic abuse made by an ex-girlfriend were published in Brazilian media.

United have since given Antony a leave of absence to address the claims, with two more women subsequently coming forward with accusations against the 23-year-old.

Diniz decided to also leave him out for games against Venezuela and Uruguay next month.

Brazil will host Venezuela on Oct. 12 and then visit Uruguay in Montevideo five days later. Brazil and Argentina both won their first two matches to top the South American standings.

Six teams from South America will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which is expanding to a 48-team format. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Full Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Éderson (Manchester City), Alisson (Liverpool), Lucas Perri (Botafogo).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Gerson (Flamengo).

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).