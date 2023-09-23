Transfer Talk: Luka Modric to join Lionel Messi in Miami?

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Miami eye Modric move

Inter Miami CF could make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, according to Croatia-based newspaper the Dubrovnik Times.

Club co-owner David Beckham is reported to be keen to add the Croatia international to his side, where he is hopeful of seeing him on the field alongside Lionel Messi.

Modric signed a new contract in June that secures him at the Santiago Bernabeu until next summer but, after making just one start in LaLiga this season amid a difficult competition for minutes in the centre of the pitch, it is said that manager Carlo Ancelotti could be willing to part ways with the 38-year-old in January if he receives an offer from the MLS side.

Inter Miami, having also added former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, have also been linked with former Blaugrana and now Gremio forward Luis Suárez, who has previously been reported to be allowed to leave the Brazilian Serie A side at the end of the league campaign.

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric lining up alongside Barca icon Leo Messi in MLS? It could happen if reports out of Croatia are to be believed. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could retire if he doesn't receive a suitable offer, according to the Guardian. The 32-year-old has been a free agent since he left Old Trafford at the end of his contract in July, but it is reported that he is considering hanging up his gloves if he is not handed the opportunity to be the number one goalkeeper at a "major" club. He is said to have received offers from Saudi Arabia, but remains focused on playing in Europe's top leagues.

- A release clause in the region of £100 million has been included in Bruno Guimarães' new contract at Newcastle United, reveals Fabrizio Romano. He is said to be set to sign fresh terms at St. James' Park until the summer of 2028, with the 25-year-old keen to extend his stay with the Magpies.

- Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón, reports Ekrem Konur. The 26-year-old could be moved when the transfer window opens in January, and it is believed that the LaLiga side are assessing a move for Gremio star Gabriel Grando as a potential replacement should they part ways with their No. 1.

- Arsenal are looking to reward left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko with a new contract, writes Football Insider. Despite having three years left on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium, the 26-year-old Ukraine international is in line to receive a salary increase, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to secure his long-term future at the club. Zinchenko arrived in north London from Manchester City last summer.

- Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is on the radar of Al Shabab, says CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. Lingard has been a free agent since he was released by Nottingham Forest in the summer and was recently reported to have travelled to Saudi Arabia to train with Al Ettifaq, with manager Steven Gerrard considering a move for him. If a deal isn't complete, then it is expected Al Shabab could make an approach for the 30-year-old.