Transfer Talk: Ivan Toney key to Arsenal's title ambitions

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal to step up interest in Toney

Arsenal are preparing to step up their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Mirror.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is reported to be eyeing a move for a proven goal-scorer when the transfer market opens in the new year, with belief that he needs to upgrade his side's forward line to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Bees remain open to moving the 27-year-old on but are said to be looking for an offer of at least £60 million to part ways with their star striker and are prepared to stand firm if a club fails to meet their demands.

Toney, who scored 20 goals while assisting another four in 33 league appearances last season, will be available for selection in January after he completes his suspension for violating betting rules. He has also been linked with Chelsea.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Projecting how USMNT stars will do at new Euro clubs

Arsenal are targeting a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, believing the striker will help them close the gap in the Premier League title race. Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- A move for Almeria midfielder Sergio Arribas is being considered by Atletico Madrid, reveals Ekrem Konur. The LaLiga side, who enjoyed a 3-1 victory over local rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, are reported to be preparing to make a move for his signature in January. The 21-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring four goals in six matches, including a brace in Almeria's recent 2-2 draw with Valencia.

- A January move could be on the cards for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old Denmark international is said to have appointed a new agent, and he is currently looking for options that would allow him to leave the club, having not made a single start for new manager Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League this season. He was previously linked with Atletico Madrid.

- Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is among the players being considered by the Saudi Pro League, according to Talksport. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are expected to be busy again in the January transfer window, when they could also make another approach for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but Wilson, 31, is one of the latest names to be linked with a move there. He has made just two Premier League starts this season.

- Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez has agreed to sign a new contract, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old winger was high on the wishlist of Brentford in the summer, with a £40m bid rejected by the Serie A side, and the latest indicates that he has decided to commit his future to the Viola. It is expected that he will be handed a salary increase as well as an extension to his current deal.

- Brentford wing-back Aaron Hickey is happy at the club despite being linked to multiple sides recently, writes Football Insider. Hickey has been reported to have been on the radar of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but it looks as though he has no plans to force a move should interest surface in January.